Security Financial Services INC. Sells 1,910 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF $SPSM

Security Financial Services INC. lessened its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,910 shares during the quarter. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 6,263,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,820,000 after purchasing an additional 415,695 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,261,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,943,000 after acquiring an additional 163,374 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,167,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,939,000 after acquiring an additional 163,590 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,908,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,291,000 after acquiring an additional 108,624 shares during the period. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,632,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,529,000 after purchasing an additional 13,826 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPSM opened at $45.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.07. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $34.79 and a twelve month high of $50.03.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.