Lindsell Train Ltd Cuts Position in Fair Isaac Corporation $FICO

Lindsell Train Ltd lessened its position in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 223,114 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,186 shares during the quarter. Fair Isaac comprises approximately 9.6% of Lindsell Train Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Lindsell Train Ltd’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $407,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 29.7% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 316,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $584,193,000 after buying an additional 72,518 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter valued at $114,864,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,962,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,463,202,000 after acquiring an additional 58,740 shares during the period. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the second quarter worth $85,183,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 261.2% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 48,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,164,000 after purchasing an additional 35,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FICO opened at $1,742.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,631.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,664.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.34. Fair Isaac Corporation has a 1-year low of $1,300.00 and a 1-year high of $2,400.00.

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $7.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.36 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $515.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.38 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 32.80% and a negative return on equity of 48.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.54 earnings per share. Fair Isaac has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.170-38.170 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 6,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,537.50, for a total transaction of $9,241,912.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 42,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,787,175. The trade was a 12.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 20,432 shares of company stock worth $32,252,997 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FICO shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,950.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Raymond James Financial cut their target price on Fair Isaac from $2,230.00 to $1,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Griffin Securities set a $1,800.00 price target on Fair Isaac in a research report on Monday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Fair Isaac from $2,300.00 to $2,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Fair Isaac from $2,000.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,118.50.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

