KBC Group NV Increases Stock Position in Rollins, Inc. $ROL

KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 217,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,583 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Rollins were worth $12,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its holdings in Rollins by 196.2% in the second quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 3,542,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $199,937,000 after buying an additional 2,346,592 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,073,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Rollins in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,685,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Rollins by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,736,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,876,815,000 after purchasing an additional 999,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rollins during the first quarter worth $50,547,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Rollins in a research report on Friday, September 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Rollins from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Rollins from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Rollins in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.42.

Rollins Stock Performance

NYSE:ROL opened at $58.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $28.21 billion, a PE ratio of 54.40 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.95. Rollins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.34 and a 1-year high of $60.35.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Rollins had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 38.66%. Rollins’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Rollins Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be given a $0.1825 dividend. This is an increase from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.22%.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

