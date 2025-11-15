Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Core Bond ETF $VCRB

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 187,202 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,448 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Core Bond ETF were worth $14,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 29.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,555,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,827 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 743.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,115,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,561,000 after purchasing an additional 983,468 shares during the period. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,704,000. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF by 70.9% during the second quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 828,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,271,000 after buying an additional 343,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $23,021,000.

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF stock opened at $78.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.50. Vanguard Core Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.82 and a 52 week high of $79.18.

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Core Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were given a $0.2872 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Core Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%.

The Vanguard Core Bond ETF (VCRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in the broad fixed income space, in seeking to provide total return and a moderate level of income. It primarily holds USD-denominated securities of investment grade rating while maintaining an intermediate dollar-weighted average maturity.

