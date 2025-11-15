Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 67,212 Shares of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF $CAPE

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF (NYSEARCA:CAPE – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 352,924 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,212 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF were worth $11,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Waddell & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 1,982,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,241,000 after purchasing an additional 12,975 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID bought a new stake in shares of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. HF Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 120,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,820,000 after buying an additional 6,176 shares during the last quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Point Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. now owns 171,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,443,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF Stock Performance

Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF stock opened at $31.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $322.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.81 and a beta of 1.05. Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF has a 52-week low of $27.01 and a 52-week high of $32.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.71.

Shiller CAPE U.S. Equities ETF Company Profile

The Barclays ETN+ Shiller Capet ETN (CAPE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Shiller Barclays CAPE US Sector index. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent ETF that aims to outperform the S&P 500 Index by investing in US stocks of any size from the most undervalued sectors based on the CAPE ratio and momentum factors.

