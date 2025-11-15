Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF $VDC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 101,637 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,128 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $22,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the second quarter worth about $88,361,000. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $12,530,000. Williams Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,467,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter worth $6,138,000. Finally, Invst LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter valued at $5,934,000.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VDC opened at $210.60 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $202.96 and a 1-year high of $226.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.97.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.