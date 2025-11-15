Fiera Capital Corp Reduces Stock Position in Inv Vk Tr Inv $VGM

Fiera Capital Corp lessened its stake in Inv Vk Tr Inv (NYSE:VGM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 511,221 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 7,626 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned about 0.94% of Inv Vk Tr Inv worth $4,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGM. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Inv Vk Tr Inv in the 1st quarter valued at $161,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Inv Vk Tr Inv by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,069 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inv Vk Tr Inv by 27.1% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 459,388 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,576,000 after purchasing an additional 97,916 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Inv Vk Tr Inv by 285.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 84,821 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 62,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in Inv Vk Tr Inv during the first quarter worth about $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.13% of the company’s stock.

Inv Vk Tr Inv Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE:VGM opened at $10.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.75. Inv Vk Tr Inv has a 1-year low of $9.28 and a 1-year high of $10.54.

Inv Vk Tr Inv Announces Dividend

About Inv Vk Tr Inv

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a $0.0646 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.6%.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

