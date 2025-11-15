Independence Financial Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF $FNCL

Independence Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 144,405 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,736 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF makes up about 4.2% of Independence Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Independence Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF were worth $10,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the second quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 283.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FNCL opened at $74.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.02. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 52 week low of $58.68 and a 52 week high of $77.67.

About Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US financial companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FNCL was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

