Intrua Financial LLC Has $777,000 Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. $OMC

Intrua Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,587 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Gen Wealth Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on OMC shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.57.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

Shares of OMC opened at $72.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.37 and a 12 month high of $105.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.72 and its 200-day moving average is $75.11. The firm has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.94.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.07. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 33.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

