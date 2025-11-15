Intrua Financial LLC Sells 376 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. $APD

Intrua Financial LLC reduced its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 31.5% in the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 8,759,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,583,417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096,568 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,134,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,450,526,000 after acquiring an additional 27,256 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,096,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $913,154,000 after acquiring an additional 43,695 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 110.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,441,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $425,202,000 after buying an additional 756,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,307,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $385,698,000 after buying an additional 19,237 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $335.00 price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $313.75.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $259.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.75 billion, a PE ratio of 37.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $265.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $277.84. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $235.55 and a one year high of $341.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.01. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Air Products and Chemicals has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.100 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 12.850-13.150 EPS. Research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.