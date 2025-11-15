Security Financial Services INC. Has $367,000 Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated $MKC

Security Financial Services INC. boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 30.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,841 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the quarter. Security Financial Services INC.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,874,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,623,552,000 after purchasing an additional 136,729 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,375,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,354,000 after purchasing an additional 133,800 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,135,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,406,000 after buying an additional 920,618 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,230,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,920,000 after buying an additional 184,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,360,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,253,000 after buying an additional 60,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Down 1.1%

MKC stock opened at $65.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.61. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $63.15 and a 1-year high of $86.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.49.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 7th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 11.46%.The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.050 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 14th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MKC shares. Barclays lowered their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $102.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.22.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MKC

Insider Buying and Selling at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In related news, major shareholder Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 39,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $2,517,963.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brendan M. Foley sold 57,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total value of $3,746,360.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 108,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,123,225.12. The trade was a 34.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 146,158 shares of company stock worth $9,557,324. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

(Free Report)

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.