Independence Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF $IJT

Independence Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 27,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,604,000. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF accounts for 1.4% of Independence Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJT. World Investment Advisors grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 968.9% during the second quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 179,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,867,000 after acquiring an additional 162,617 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 801,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,794,000 after buying an additional 95,583 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $9,473,000. Future Fund LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $8,543,000. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,713,000. Institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $137.50 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $107.38 and a 1 year high of $152.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $140.98 and a 200 day moving average of $135.77. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.314 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. This is a boost from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

