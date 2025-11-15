Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 3,421 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF $VCR

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 77,743 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,421 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $28,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 175.6% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VCR opened at $379.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $392.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $373.87. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12 month low of $285.13 and a 12 month high of $404.00.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

