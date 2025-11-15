Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Releases Q4 2025 Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.530- for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $605.0 million-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $606.2 million. Globant also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 6.120- EPS.

GLOB has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Globant from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Globant in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Globant from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Globant from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised Globant to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.93.

Shares of NYSE GLOB opened at $61.05 on Friday. Globant has a 1 year low of $54.36 and a 1 year high of $235.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.02). Globant had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $617.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Globant has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.120- EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.530- EPS. Research analysts forecast that Globant will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globant announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 1st that allows the company to repurchase $125.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Globant by 6,875.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 929,245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $84,413,000 after purchasing an additional 915,924 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Globant by 601.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 783,930 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,982,000 after buying an additional 672,175 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Globant by 493.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 660,296 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,888,000 after buying an additional 549,089 shares in the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. increased its holdings in Globant by 133.5% in the second quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 427,828 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,864,000 after buying an additional 244,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its position in Globant by 2,652.8% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 219,401 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,215,000 after acquiring an additional 211,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

