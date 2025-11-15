Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Reduces Stake in Northern Trust Corporation $NTRS

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its position in shares of Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,214,278 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 635,810 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $914,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Northern Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 5,225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 213 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in Northern Trust during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in Northern Trust during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, GFG Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Trust in the second quarter worth about $35,000. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz acquired 3,891 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $128.57 per share, with a total value of $500,265.87. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 6,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,619.02. The trade was a 139.21% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Susan Cohen Levy sold 27,591 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.13, for a total value of $3,535,234.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 48,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,183,169.41. This trade represents a 36.38% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Northern Trust stock opened at $127.39 on Friday. Northern Trust Corporation has a twelve month low of $81.62 and a twelve month high of $135.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $129.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.13. The firm has a market cap of $24.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.32.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The asset manager reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.03. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 11.99%.The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Corporation will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.30%.

NTRS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research cut Northern Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Northern Trust from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northern Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.46.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

