Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $153.76 Million Stock Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF $IUSB

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,325,866 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 290,902 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up 2.4% of Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $153,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IUSB. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,659,000. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 514.5% during the 1st quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 28,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 23,760 shares during the period. Transce3nd LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 91.2% during the 1st quarter. Transce3nd LLC now owns 7,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,790 shares during the last quarter. EQ LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. EQ LLC now owns 35,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 7,187 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 16.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 367,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,922,000 after buying an additional 52,199 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ IUSB opened at $46.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.79 and a 200 day moving average of $46.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.26. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $44.67 and a 12-month high of $47.20.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1643 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

