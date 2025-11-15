Virtual Piggy (OTCMKTS:RPMT) Posts Earnings Results

Virtual Piggy (OTCMKTS:RPMT – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Virtual Piggy Stock Down 2.4%

RPMT stock opened at $0.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 0.53. Virtual Piggy has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.46.

Virtual Piggy Company Profile

Rego Payment Architectures, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer software solutions. It offers Mazoola, a mobile payment platform that enables individual users to own and monetize their purchasing behavior. The company's online solution enables families and parents to teach their children regarding financial management and spending on gaming, retail, music, and entertainment.

