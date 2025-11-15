ARK Next Generation Internet ETF $ARKW Shares Acquired by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 381,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. ARK Next Generation Internet ETF makes up 0.9% of Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF were worth $56,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARKW. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 11,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 90.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 26,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 46.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter.

ARKW stock opened at $154.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.71 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.68. ARK Next Generation Internet ETF has a twelve month low of $78.62 and a twelve month high of $183.00.

The ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund with a broad mandate to invest in companies its managers have identified as benefiting from an infrastructure shift away from hardware and software toward cloud and mobile.

