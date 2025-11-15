Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (TSE:ONC – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$6.73 and traded as high as C$14.90. Oncolytics Biotech shares last traded at C$14.90, with a volume of 280 shares trading hands.
Separately, Lake Street Capital upgraded Oncolytics Biotech to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oncolytics Biotech currently has an average rating of “Buy”.
Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Oncolytics Biotech Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent, which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive / human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer and advanced/metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.
