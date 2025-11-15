Avon Protection (LON:AVON) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Avon Protection plc (LON:AVON – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,903.50 and traded as high as GBX 1,966. Avon Protection shares last traded at GBX 1,934, with a volume of 4,524,210 shares trading hands.

Avon Protection Stock Up 0.7%

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,983.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,903.50. The stock has a market cap of £573.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.66, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.69.

About Avon Protection

We are a world leader in protective equipment, with a reputation for innovative design, high-performance quality and specialist materials expertise.

Our two businesses, Avon Protection and Team Wendy, supply our respiratory and head protection portfolio to customers across the globe from our manufacturing sites in the UK and North America.

With over 900 talented people our shared purpose and core beliefs are to be #FIERCE about Protecting Lives.

