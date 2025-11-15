KEFI Gold and Copper (LON:KEFI) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

KEFI Gold and Copper Plc (LON:KEFI – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.82 and traded as high as GBX 1.54. KEFI Gold and Copper shares last traded at GBX 1.52, with a volume of 30,885,832 shares trading hands.

KEFI Gold and Copper Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.45. The company has a market cap of £144.82 million, a P/E ratio of -38.97 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1.27 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.82.

KEFI Gold and Copper (LON:KEFI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The company reported GBX (0.05) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that KEFI Gold and Copper Plc will post -10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About KEFI Gold and Copper

KEFI Gold and Copper Plc engages in the exploration and development of gold and copper deposits in the Arabian-Nubian Shield. The company primarily focuses on developing the Tulu Kapi Gold Project located in Ethiopia. It also explores for precious and base metals, and other minerals. The company was formerly known as Kefi Minerals Plc and changed its name to KEFI Gold and Copper Plc in August 2020.

