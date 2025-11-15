Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $829.17 Million Stock Holdings in Toronto Dominion Bank (The) $TD

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its stake in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank (The) (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 8.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,288,918 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,107,423 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Toronto Dominion Bank were worth $829,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Toronto Dominion Bank by 3.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 417,083 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,635,000 after purchasing an additional 14,386 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 662.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 3,605 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Cherokee Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $765,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Toronto Dominion Bank by 20.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,147,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,053,292,000 after buying an additional 2,366,324 shares during the last quarter. 52.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Toronto Dominion Bank in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Desjardins raised shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen raised Toronto Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Toronto Dominion Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Toronto Dominion Bank Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:TD opened at $81.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.78 and its 200-day moving average is $74.10. The company has a market cap of $137.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.79. Toronto Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $51.25 and a 52-week high of $82.93.

Toronto Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $10.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.73 billion. Toronto Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 16.40%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Toronto Dominion Bank will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. This is a positive change from Toronto Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.2%. Toronto Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 35.16%.

About Toronto Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

