OneMedNet (NASDAQ:ONMD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

OneMedNet (NASDAQ:ONMD – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.

OneMedNet Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of ONMD opened at $1.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $71.62 million, a PE ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 1.09. OneMedNet has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $4.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ONMD. Wall Street Zen raised shares of OneMedNet to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of OneMedNet in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Sell”.

OneMedNet Company Profile

OneMedNet Corporation provides clinical imaging solutions. It offers iRWD, a solution that utilizes AI to securely de-identify, search, and curate imaging data for its partner network consisting of medical and academic research institutions to generate progression in stages of medical research, discovery and diagnostics that span the field of life sciences.

