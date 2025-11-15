Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Sells 33,201 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF $MTUM

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 333,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,201 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $80,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTUM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,639,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,037,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,104 shares during the period. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,162,511,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,929,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,215,000 after buying an additional 151,872 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,960,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,197,000 after purchasing an additional 5,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,855,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,958,000 after buying an additional 42,864 shares during the last quarter.

BATS MTUM opened at $245.92 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $168.49 and a 12-month high of $240.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $241.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

