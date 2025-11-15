Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $16.50 Million Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF $IEF

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 112.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 90,998 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $16,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 141.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ IEF opened at $96.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.52. The company has a market cap of $40.23 billion, a PE ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.26. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.08 and a twelve month high of $97.77.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3038 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

