Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 51,137 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF $OEF

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 166,007 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,137 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $50,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $365,000. Michels Family Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Michels Family Financial LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the first quarter worth $7,688,000. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 805,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,248,000 after purchasing an additional 4,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrity Alliance LLC. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at $227,000.

OEF opened at $338.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.00. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a one year low of $232.57 and a one year high of $349.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $335.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $313.09.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

