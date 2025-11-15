Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 176,370 Shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF $DBND

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DBND – Free Report) by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 393,834 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176,370 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF were worth $18,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Wealth Management Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Barnes Wealth Management Group Inc now owns 10,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 187,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 135,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,281,000 after buying an additional 5,525 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DBND opened at $46.37 on Friday. DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $44.83 and a 1 year high of $46.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.09.

The DoubleLine Opportunistic Bond ETF (DBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, fixed income fund comprised of securities from corporate and government issuers, with various credit ratings, and a dollar-weighted average effective portfolio duration of two to eight years.

