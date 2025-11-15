First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF $LMBS Shares Sold by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 247,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,927 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $12,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LMBS. Creekmur Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 497.2% in the second quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth $209,000.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ LMBS opened at $49.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.44. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $48.32 and a 1 year high of $50.25.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 21st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 21st.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

