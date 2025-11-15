Intrua Financial LLC Trims Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG

Intrua Financial LLC decreased its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,216 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 719 shares during the quarter. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in EOG Resources by 4.1% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,680 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 20,071 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,574,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in EOG Resources by 1.6% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,259 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in EOG Resources by 43.5% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,148 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,198 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $110.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.43. The company has a market cap of $59.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.72. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.52 and a fifty-two week high of $138.18.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The energy exploration company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.25% and a return on equity of 20.51%. EOG Resources’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 16th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 40.64%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EOG. Barclays set a $136.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Argus downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Siebert Williams Shank dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.31.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

