Bank of Nova Scotia (The) $BNS Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp trimmed its position in Bank of Nova Scotia (The) (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) by 32.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,269 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 21,983 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $2,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNS. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 6.5% in the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 3,275 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 7,097 shares of the bank’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,039 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 49.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BNS. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Performance

BNS opened at $67.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.88 and its 200-day moving average is $58.38. The stock has a market cap of $83.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.17. Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of $44.09 and a twelve month high of $68.10.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 26th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 9.74%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

