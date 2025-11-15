Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. $AWK

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,949,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,595 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.54% of American Water Works worth $685,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in American Water Works by 881.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,704,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $546,562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327,352 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 24.1% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 4,532,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $668,566,000 after buying an additional 878,951 shares in the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 114.3% during the first quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 1,505,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after buying an additional 802,639 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,053,000. Finally, BROOKFIELD Corp ON raised its holdings in American Water Works by 2,486.6% in the 1st quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 571,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,246,000 after acquiring an additional 549,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AWK shares. Barclays upped their price objective on American Water Works from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Argus boosted their price target on American Water Works from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on American Water Works in a report on Monday, October 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.00.

American Water Works Stock Performance

AWK stock opened at $131.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.32. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.74 and a 1 year high of $155.50. The company has a market cap of $25.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $136.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.41.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 21.93%.American Water Works’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. American Water Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.700-5.750 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 6.020-6.120 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be issued a $0.8275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.17%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

