Prologis, Inc. $PLD Shares Bought by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 528,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,618 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned approximately 0.06% of Prologis worth $55,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the first quarter valued at $1,456,768,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Prologis by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,965,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,113,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,454 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,308,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Prologis by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,339,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,564,533,000 after acquiring an additional 869,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its position in Prologis by 18.4% during the second quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 3,449,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $362,905,000 after acquiring an additional 535,703 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Prologis from $120.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Prologis from $127.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Prologis in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho set a $118.00 price objective on Prologis and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.39.

Insider Activity at Prologis

In related news, Director Cristina Gabriela Bita sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $111,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 9,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,019. This trade represents a 9.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lori A. Palazzolo sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total value of $2,783,250.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,090.62. This trade represents a 98.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,013,665 in the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Prologis Price Performance

PLD stock opened at $122.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.35 and a 52-week high of $127.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.71.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.05. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 36.71%.The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Prologis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.780-5.810 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 117.78%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

