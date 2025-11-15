Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $381.5714.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WAT. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Waters in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Rothschild Redb upgraded shares of Waters to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Redburn Partners set a $390.00 target price on shares of Waters in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Waters from $345.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $315.00 price target on Waters and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on WAT
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waters
Waters Stock Performance
WAT opened at $379.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $331.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $327.68. Waters has a 52-week low of $275.05 and a 52-week high of $423.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.61 billion, a PE ratio of 34.25, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.11.
Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter. Waters had a return on equity of 38.60% and a net margin of 21.71%.The firm had revenue of $608.55 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Waters will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Waters Company Profile
Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Waters
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Are These 3 Oversold Tech Giants Ready to Rebound?
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- If You Wait for the Dip, Micron Technology Could Leave You Behind
- How to Short a Stock in 5 Easy Steps
- 3 Stocks Quietly Powering the AI and Tech Revolution
Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.