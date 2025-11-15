Meridian Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Aercap Holdings N.V. $AER

Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 137,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,543 shares during the period. Aercap makes up about 0.7% of Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Aercap were worth $16,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in Aercap by 19.5% during the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 26,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Aercap by 183.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 249,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,146,000 after purchasing an additional 161,212 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its stake in Aercap by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 563,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,904,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Aercap during the 2nd quarter worth about $181,377,000. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aercap in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,451,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Aercap Stock Performance

Shares of AER stock opened at $136.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $124.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. Aercap Holdings N.V. has a 1 year low of $85.57 and a 1 year high of $138.34. The firm has a market cap of $25.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.40.

Aercap Dividend Announcement

Aercap ( NYSE:AER Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $1.81. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Aercap had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 45.41%.The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. Aercap has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.700-13.700 EPS. Analysts predict that Aercap Holdings N.V. will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Aercap’s dividend payout ratio is 5.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AER has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Aercap from $134.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Aercap in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aercap in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Aercap from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Aercap from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.57.

About Aercap

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

