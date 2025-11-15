Intrua Financial LLC Sells 664 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Intrua Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,557 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 664 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 425.9% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 142 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $271.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $253.00 in a report on Monday, October 27th. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $290.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.33.

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $199.04 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.21 and a 52-week high of $228.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $126.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.05.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 38.11% and a net margin of 15.07%.The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter. Honeywell International has set its Q4 2023 guidance at 2.530-2.630 EPS. FY 2023 guidance at 9.100-9.200 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 50.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Lucian Boldea sold 42,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total value of $9,339,375.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,289,807.72. The trade was a 80.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.