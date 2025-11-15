Independence Financial Advisors LLC Has $11.92 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF $IUSV

Independence Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248,490 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF makes up about 4.6% of Independence Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Independence Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $11,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IUSV. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $85,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSV opened at $101.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.37. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12-month low of $80.14 and a 12-month high of $102.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a $0.4714 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

