Head to Head Analysis: ScanTech AI Systems (STAI) and The Competition

ScanTech AI Systems (NASDAQ:STAI – Get Free Report) is one of 55 public companies in the “IT Services” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare ScanTech AI Systems to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for ScanTech AI Systems and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ScanTech AI Systems 1 0 0 0 1.00 ScanTech AI Systems Competitors 435 2597 5298 192 2.62

As a group, “IT Services” companies have a potential upside of 25.75%. Given ScanTech AI Systems’ peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ScanTech AI Systems has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ScanTech AI Systems N/A N/A N/A ScanTech AI Systems Competitors -129.94% -15.03% -5.16%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares ScanTech AI Systems and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

74.0% of ScanTech AI Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.6% of shares of all “IT Services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of ScanTech AI Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.1% of shares of all “IT Services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ScanTech AI Systems and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ScanTech AI Systems $540,000.00 -$23.07 million -1.14 ScanTech AI Systems Competitors $24.00 billion $365.78 million 47.48

ScanTech AI Systems’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than ScanTech AI Systems. ScanTech AI Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

ScanTech AI Systems has a beta of -0.84, suggesting that its share price is 184% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ScanTech AI Systems’ peers have a beta of -8.39, suggesting that their average share price is 939% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ScanTech AI Systems peers beat ScanTech AI Systems on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About ScanTech AI Systems

Scantech AI Systems, Inc. engages in the innovation, emerging technology, and machine learning expertise. ScanTech specializes in developing advanced screening technology that provides the most accurate and fastest detection of prohibited materials. The company was founded on September 5, 2023 and is headquartered in Buford, GA.

