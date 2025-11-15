15,383 Shares in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF $FTXR Purchased by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned about 1.71% of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $290,000.
First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Price Performance
FTXR stock opened at $35.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.27. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.47 and a fifty-two week high of $37.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.48 million, a PE ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.31.
First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Cuts Dividend
First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Company Profile
The First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (FTXR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Transportation index. The fund tracks an index composed of 30 US transportation companies. Holdings are selected by liquidity and weighted based on volatility, value and growth factors. FTXR was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Are These 3 Oversold Tech Giants Ready to Rebound?
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- If You Wait for the Dip, Micron Technology Could Leave You Behind
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- 3 Stocks Quietly Powering the AI and Tech Revolution
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.