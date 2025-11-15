15,383 Shares in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF $FTXR Purchased by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned about 1.71% of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $290,000.

FTXR stock opened at $35.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.27. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.47 and a fifty-two week high of $37.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.48 million, a PE ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th were issued a $0.1055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%.

The First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (FTXR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Transportation index. The fund tracks an index composed of 30 US transportation companies. Holdings are selected by liquidity and weighted based on volatility, value and growth factors. FTXR was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

