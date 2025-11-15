iShares Silver Trust $SLV Shares Acquired by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLV. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000.

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $45.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.76 billion, a PE ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.48. iShares Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $26.19 and a 12 month high of $49.25.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

