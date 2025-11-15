Savant Capital LLC Increases Stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF $SHV

Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 50.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,126,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,854,000 after buying an additional 218,182 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,831,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,357,000 after purchasing an additional 82,835 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,782,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,853,000 after purchasing an additional 248,584 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,518,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,118,000 after purchasing an additional 242,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 26.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,416,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,417,000 after acquiring an additional 292,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of SHV opened at $110.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.28. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $109.91 and a 12 month high of $110.51.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were given a $0.3705 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

