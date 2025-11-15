Savant Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. $ZBH

Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,039 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Shore Management Inc CT raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 927,258 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $84,575,000 after acquiring an additional 128,772 shares during the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 67,915 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,197,000 after buying an additional 3,634 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter worth $80,000. Equity Investment Corp increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 40.0% during the second quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,453,204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $132,547,000 after acquiring an additional 414,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 12.9% in the second quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 201,810 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,407,000 after acquiring an additional 23,049 shares during the period. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet Trading Down 0.8%

NYSE ZBH opened at $89.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.67. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.33 and a 12 month high of $114.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Zimmer Biomet has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.100-8.300 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.76%.

Insider Activity at Zimmer Biomet

In related news, SVP Lori Winkler sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total value of $156,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 6,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,656.95. This represents a 18.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ZBH shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Rothschild Redb upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Johnson Rice set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.00.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

