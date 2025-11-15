DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. $DKS Shares Sold by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 72.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,215 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 8,522 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 416.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,829,780 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $570,370,000 after buying an additional 2,282,300 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,899.2% during the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 630,566 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $127,097,000 after purchasing an additional 599,025 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,850,223 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,179,171,000 after purchasing an additional 471,217 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,734,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 36.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 808,313 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $162,924,000 after purchasing an additional 214,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 20,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total value of $4,432,117.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 299,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,204,793.10. This trade represents a 6.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 32.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DKS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $248.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Friday, September 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Loop Capital set a $215.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DKS

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

NYSE DKS opened at $216.48 on Friday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.37 and a 1 year high of $254.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $224.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.70.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The sporting goods retailer reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.08. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 36.54% and a net margin of 8.52%.The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.37 EPS. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. DICK’S Sporting Goods has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.900-14.500 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $1.2125 per share. This represents a $4.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 33.87%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

(Free Report)

DICK’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.