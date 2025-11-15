Burling Wealth Partners LLC Sells 772 Shares of Targa Resources, Inc. $TRGP

Burling Wealth Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Targa Resources, Inc. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,471 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 772 shares during the period. Burling Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Candriam S.C.A. raised its position in Targa Resources by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 28,542 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,969,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 32,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,662,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 1.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,856,899 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,022,222,000 after acquiring an additional 95,611 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 6.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,994 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 14.5% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 315,360 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $54,898,000 after purchasing an additional 40,030 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Targa Resources Trading Up 1.9%

NYSE:TRGP opened at $173.00 on Friday. Targa Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $144.14 and a one year high of $218.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $161.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 43.35%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Targa Resources, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TRGP shares. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $212.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Cfra Research raised Targa Resources to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Targa Resources from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $213.00 target price on Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.86.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

See Also

