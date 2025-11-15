Sony Corporation $SONY Shares Bought by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Sony Corporation (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,308 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,481 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Sony were worth $685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SONY. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Sony in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,905,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Sony by 4,056.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,973,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926,156 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Sony by 702.4% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,318,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,010 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Sony by 124.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,060,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,849 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sony by 175.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,469,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,254,000 after acquiring an additional 936,441 shares during the period. 14.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sony alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SONY shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Sony in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded Sony from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Cfra Research raised Sony to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Sony from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sony has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Sony Stock Performance

NYSE SONY opened at $30.15 on Friday. Sony Corporation has a 52-week low of $18.41 and a 52-week high of $30.34. The stock has a market cap of $182.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.96 and a 200-day moving average of $26.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Sony Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sony Corporation (NYSE:SONY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.