Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF $VYM Shares Bought by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,809,762 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 187,017 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.39% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $241,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Compass Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.6% during the second quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Opinicus Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Opinicus Capital Inc. now owns 12,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Prospect Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC now owns 8,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at about $266,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.2%

VYM stock opened at $141.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $140.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.52. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $112.05 and a 52 week high of $143.30. The company has a market cap of $65.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.79.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

