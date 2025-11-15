Amgen Inc. $AMGN Shares Acquired by Clearstead Trust LLC

Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 115.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 583 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 313 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 296.2% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 18,004 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 13,460 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its holdings in Amgen by 165.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 10,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after buying an additional 6,627 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 3.9% during the first quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 16,132 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,026,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.7% in the first quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Amgen by 14.2% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 95,731 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,729,000 after acquiring an additional 11,888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $385.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Bank of America raised their target price on Amgen from $261.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Amgen from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $336.74 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $294.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $290.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $253.30 and a 12-month high of $345.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.45.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The medical research company reported $5.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.63. Amgen had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 174.71%. The business had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.58 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amgen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.600-21.400 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $2.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $9.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.57%.

In related news, SVP Rachna Khosla sold 890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.24, for a total value of $299,253.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 7,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,381,251.68. The trade was a 11.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 6,879 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.83, for a total value of $2,317,053.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 41,923 shares in the company, valued at $14,120,924.09. This represents a 14.10% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 9,036 shares of company stock worth $2,992,594 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

