Q4 EPS Estimates for Gilead Sciences Cut by Zacks Research

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for Gilead Sciences in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 13th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $1.81 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.82. The consensus estimate for Gilead Sciences’ current full-year earnings is $7.95 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Gilead Sciences’ Q1 2026 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.31 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $8.13 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $2.55 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $9.04 EPS.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.42 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.86% and a return on equity of 50.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.050-8.250 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $128.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.13.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $125.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $117.44 and its 200 day moving average is $112.77. Gilead Sciences has a 12 month low of $86.08 and a 12 month high of $127.68. The company has a market capitalization of $155.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GILD. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 7,566.7% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Trust Company INC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2,837.5% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Deborah H. Telman sold 53,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.85, for a total value of $6,590,411.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 43,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,365,596.60. This represents a 55.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.08, for a total transaction of $295,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 157,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,545,054.40. The trade was a 1.57% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,646 shares of company stock valued at $11,311,286. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.99%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

