Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD Shares Acquired by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,104,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285,560 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.27% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $188,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,031,129,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 95.2% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 29,554,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,353,000 after acquiring an additional 14,410,724 shares during the period. RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $132,621,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,785,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 37.5% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 7,582,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069,007 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $27.24 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.90. The firm has a market cap of $70.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.77. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $23.87 and a one year high of $29.72.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

