Candriam S.C.A. Has $12.53 Million Position in Snowflake Inc. $SNOW

Candriam S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,103 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $12,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SNOW. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the second quarter worth $25,000. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in Snowflake by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC lifted its position in Snowflake by 4,233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Snowflake by 149.1% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 417.2% during the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $257.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.02 and a beta of 1.23. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $120.10 and a one year high of $280.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 33.53% and a negative return on equity of 42.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SNOW. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Snowflake from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Macquarie lifted their price target on Snowflake from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $242.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.89.

Insider Activity at Snowflake

In other Snowflake news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 403 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.29, for a total transaction of $103,687.87. Following the sale, the director directly owned 24,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,413,467.83. The trade was a 1.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Vivek Raghunathan sold 11,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total value of $2,634,219.22. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 241,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,986,649.88. This represents a 4.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 931,388 shares of company stock valued at $216,578,628 over the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

