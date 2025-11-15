Savant Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in InterDigital, Inc. $IDCC

Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) by 30.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,117 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDCC. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in shares of InterDigital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in InterDigital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of InterDigital during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of InterDigital in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of InterDigital by 642.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 208 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital Stock Performance

Shares of IDCC stock opened at $348.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $353.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $276.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. InterDigital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.58 and a 52 week high of $412.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.45.

InterDigital Increases Dividend

InterDigital ( NASDAQ:IDCC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.14. InterDigital had a net margin of 51.92% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The business had revenue of $164.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. InterDigital has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.570-14.830 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.380-1.630 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that InterDigital, Inc. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 8th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 8th. This is an increase from InterDigital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. InterDigital’s payout ratio is 18.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IDCC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $475.00 target price on InterDigital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of InterDigital in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (a-)” rating on shares of InterDigital in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of InterDigital from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have assigned a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, InterDigital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $412.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.63, for a total value of $184,363.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 27,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,049,154.64. This represents a 1.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.03, for a total value of $261,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 67,122 shares in the company, valued at $17,520,855.66. This trade represents a 1.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 6,182 shares of company stock valued at $2,026,625 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

